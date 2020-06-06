News

More than 2,500 new Covid-19 cases in SA, as death toll passes 950

By TimesLIVE - 06 June 2020
SA's Covid-19 cases climbed to close to 46,000 by Saturday night.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA's Covid-9 death toll climbed to 952 on Saturday, an increase of 44 deaths in the past 24-hour cycle.

The number of confirmed cases also climbed, with 45,973 recorded on Saturday. This was an increase of 2,539 cases in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry announced the latest figures in a statement on Saturday.

This means there have been 11,616 new cases of the respiratory illness since Monday, June 1, when the country moved to level 3 of the lockdown. There have also been 247 deaths since Monday.

The number of cases was provided as:

The health ministry confirmed on Saturday night that SA's number of Covid-19 cases had climbed to 45,973.
Image: Ministry of Health

The deaths and recoveries were provided as:

SA's death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 952 on Saturday night.
Image: Ministry of Health

The deaths by age group were provided as:

The highest number of deaths, by Saturday, were in the 60 to 69 and 50 to 59 age categories.
Image: Ministry of Health

