More than 2,500 new Covid-19 cases in SA, as death toll passes 950

The number of confirmed cases also climbed, with 45,973 recorded on Saturday. This was an increase of 2,539 cases in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry announced the latest figures in a statement on Saturday.

This means there have been 11,616 new cases of the respiratory illness since Monday, June 1, when the country moved to level 3 of the lockdown. There have also been 247 deaths since Monday.

The number of cases was provided as: