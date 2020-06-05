WSU staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Walter Sisulu University (WSU) staff member at the Buffalo City campus in East London has tested positive for Covid-19.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo confirmed on Friday that the member had been working from home and had accessed the campus a few times during lockdown.

“The staff member is now in self-isolation at home and the institution has traced contacts that have been with member and advised to self-isolate at home,” Tukwayo said.

An e-mail sent by WSU vice-chancellor and principal Rob Midgley, which HeraldLIVE has seen, indicated that management would take the necessary precautions.

“I wish to assure you that we informed those who are at risk and need to know more, and ask them to take the necessary precautions.

“Fortunately, with the staff member having worked from home for a while now, contact with other staff members has been minimal,” Midgley wrote.

He said until further notice access to parts of the Heritage Building would be restricted so that the institution could effect the necessary precautions, including sanitising the building.

“The rest of the campus is safe for occupation. As we get to know this virus better, it becomes clear that the best way to fight the pandemic is for all of us to adhere to good hygiene practices.”

He urged staff to wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitise hands regularly.

“Please do not take unnecessary risks: our lives and the lives of others are precious,” he said.