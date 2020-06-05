White teacher suspended after threatening to kneel on pupil's necks

A white teacher at a Gauteng private school who allegedly threatened pupils with the same fate that befell American George Floyd has been placed on suspension.

Sonya de Vynck, a life orientation and art teacher at Pinnacle College Kyalami in Kyalami was suspended on Friday.

This was after she allegedly threatened to re-enact the moments that led to Floyd, an African-American who died after a white policeman pressed his knee into his neck while he lay sprawled on the ground in handcuffs.

In a letter addressed to parents on Friday, Pinnacle Colleges chief operating officer Christo de Wit said the school was deeply shocked by the comments made by their teacher.

“As you are aware the teacher has been suspended. The principal has chosen to take special leave after reflecting on the pace and manner of the first response to the reports,” De Wit said.