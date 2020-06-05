‘We’re trying to protect you’: NDZ ropes in boffins for cig case fightback
Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has armed herself with a panel of experts as the government fights back against a court case pushing for the lifting of SA’s controversial ban on tobacco products.
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has taken the government to court, demanding that it sets aside the regulation prohibiting the sale of tobacco products during lockdown...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.