‘We’re trying to protect you’: NDZ ropes in boffins for cig case fightback

PREMIUM

Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has armed herself with a panel of experts as the government fights back against a court case pushing for the lifting of SA’s controversial ban on tobacco products.



The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has taken the government to court, demanding that it sets aside the regulation prohibiting the sale of tobacco products during lockdown...

