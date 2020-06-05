Sanitiser supply goes missing from KZN school - then reappears

Police are investigating the disappearance of two drums of sanitiser allegedly stolen from a primary school in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the two drums were allegedly stolen by "unknown people" from Mnambithi Primary.

"We can confirm that a case of theft was opened at the Ladysmith police station. The matter is still under investigation," she said.

The theft comes as schools prepare to reopen for grades 7 and 12 pupils on Monday.

On Tuesday the provincial education department reported a consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) destined for schools in Zululand, Umlazi and Pinetown districts had gone missing.

The department said replacement of the PPE would cost the department millions of rands, money it did not have.

However, the consignment was recovered on Thursday and the department said it would release more details once it had established all the facts.