No final word yet on Collins Khosa's death, says Mapisa-Nqakula

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says there is no final word yet on the Collins Khosa incident and any culpability that might be established for his death.

Mapisa-Nqakula said this on Friday as she announced that though an SANDF board of inquiry had found no-one liable for the death of Khosa, she had instructed the military ombud to conduct a further investigation into his death.

The department of defence said it was envisaged that the military ombud would conduct and conclude its investigations and report within eight weeks.

Khosa, 40, of Alexandra, died on April 10, allegedly after an altercation with soldiers and Johannesburg metro police.