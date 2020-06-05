Formex workers protest over Ters payments

Formex Industries employees on Thursday picketed over what they claim is the company’s failure to release funding from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) temporary employee relief scheme (Ters).

The workers claimed the company submitted and received funds from Ters on their behalf, but refuses to pay them.

Andile Peter, who works at Formex in Markman, said: “Our employer said on March 24 there would be a no work, no pay policy during the lockdown; our human resources office told us they weren’t given money by the government.

“That is when the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa intervened, they engaged with our employer and our union representative told us we’d be paid for a week.

“We later [investigated and] found out our employer claimed from the UIF fund in order to pay us for the week when the president extended the lockdown.”

According to another employee, Wiseman Yona, Formex allegedly consulted with less than 40% of workers and he claims they decided on paying the workers from their annual leave.