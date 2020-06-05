‘Defamation ruling will have no bearing on probe into MEC’

There was no finding or court order in the high court in Grahamstown that found the allegations made by UDM president Bantu Holomisa against transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe were true.

This was the response from the Eastern Cape premier’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, on the court judgment and whether the decision would influence any decision the premier took on how to handle the Mioca B&B investigation.

Sicwetsha had previously said the premier had appointed a team from the provincial treasury to investigate the allegations of impropriety made against the department of transport.

He said the investigation team was not appointed by the MEC of transport, as alleged, and there was no real evidence supporting the view that the investigation was being frustrated by the department.

The MEC wanted a retraction, an apology and R250,000 in damages from Holomisa because she said he defamed her by suggesting she was corrupt in a tweet he sent out in April.

However, the application was dismissed with costs by judge Gerald Bloem.

The tweet, headed “#ComradesInCorruption are at it again”, stated that she owned the Mioca Lodge guest house in Cala being used as an official, government paid-for quarantine site for patients suspected to have Covid-19.

Tikana-Gxothiwe denied in court papers she owned the guest house.

She asked the high court to declare as defamatory and false his statements on social media and order that he retract them and issue an unconditional apology.

She also wanted R250,000 in damages.