Civil rights organisation calls for 'prompt, thorough, transparent' investigation into Collins Khosa's death

The C-19 People’s Coalition has rejected the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) board of inquiry's findings that there was no link between Collins Khosa's death and the soldiers he reportedly had an altercation with.

“The C-19 People's Coalition is deeply concerned by the report of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Board of Inquiry into the circumstances of the death of Mr Collins Khosa.

“The SANDF members responsible for Mr Khosa’s death must be held accountable as a matter of justice, to prevent a repetition of these abuses and to restore trust in the security forces,” the organisation said.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told a news conference at the end of May that she was surprised by news reports on the board's finding. The investigation had not been finalised, and was in fact ongoing, she said.

On June 3, the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans said in a statement it had been advised that the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans was still to be furnished with the SANDF’s report on the inquiry into Khoza's death.

The committee said according to Mapisa-Nqakula, the report submitted to the Chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke, was sent back to the Board of Inquiry as the terms of reference had not fully been met. “As a result of this, the ministry has not yet received the report on the inquiry as reported in the media.”