Nelson Mandela Bay health care in disarray

Public health care in Nelson Mandela Bay is in disarray with the Motherwell Community Health Centre closing its doors to patients and units at Livingstone Hospital not operating at full capacity.

The Herald reported on Thursday that staff at Provincial Hospital had also stopped washing linen, causing some patients not to be admitted, amid a dispute over personal protective equipment (PPE) and overtime pay that also affected Livingstone employees.

No patients have been allowed into the Motherwell Community Health Centre — a day clinic that serves 10 wards — since Monday, with staff saying a colleague had contracted Covid-19 and they could not risk working because they did not have personal protective equipment.

When a team from The Herald visited the clinic on Thursday, employees were sitting outside.

A staff member who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media said employees were informed on Monday that a colleague had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then, he said, staff had not received confirmation from the department of health on whether the centre would be decontaminated.

“We care about our community and want to help them but not at the risk of them contracting the virus,” he said.

Another staff member said employees had not received their promised PPE.

“We are waiting for the department to deliver the PPE so that we can continue serving the community,” she said.

A third staffer said several people who had visited the clinic last week had tested positive for Covid-19.

“There have been a number of people who tested positive here and then we heard about our colleague on Monday.

“The department is not looking out for us,” he said.

The staff member said employees were not on strike but were staging a sit-in until their demands were met.

“Here we service 10 wards. We want to work, we care about our community and want the best for them but the department needs to do their part,” he said.