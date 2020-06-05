'A matter of life and death': Staff shortages won't cut it as an excuse, Ramaphosa tells Western Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his grave concern for the Covid-19 crisis unfolding in the Western Cape which has, by a long mile, the most infections and deaths in the country.

“I have received your letter that sets out key challenges — particularly when it comes to staffing as well as funding. Let me immediately say that, as national health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says, staffing challenges must be solved. We are at war and it is a matter of life and death.”

On Friday, as Ramaphosa addressed officials from the provincial and national government who had met in Cape Town, he began on a positive note by acknowledging the good work that has been achieved, but then highlighted some of the challenges.

He said, “Not having staff members is not an excuse that I am going to accept. We must pull out all the stops to save lives. This is a war we must win and cannot sit back and lose and say ‘we didn’t have enough staff members’.”

On the challenges of bed shortages, President Ramaphosa said the province and others facing a surge should rather “overprovide than underprovide”.

“We should never be found wanting,” he said.