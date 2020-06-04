Young Dutywa creative designs Yogi Sip packaging

A 23-year-old designer from Dutywa is the creative mind behind Yogi Sip’s new packaging for its 2020 youth month national campaign.

Masonwabe Ntloko succeeds illustrator David Tshabalala — better known as Slaying Goliath — who designed the packaging for the 2019 campaign.

The Nelson Mandela University (NMU) alumnus won the brand’s Young@Art competition in June 2019, going up against designers and illustrators from across SA.

The brief was for the illustrators to base the packaging on their interpretative representation of the country’s youth.

Ntloko said that while designing his sole intention had been to create a concept that holistically represented young South Africans.

“I am a huge fan of inclusiveness and inasmuch as my work is generally very Xhosa people-inspired, I didn’t want to create something that was one-dimensional and catered for a specific set of people.”

The aim was to paint a picture of the SA youth in a progressive light, creating a legacy relevant to the present and looking ahead.

“As much as the Hector Petersons of the 1970s have been a solid symbol of what the youth of those years was about, it’s time for us to look at where we are now, where we want to be next and how we can get there.

“Of course it is important for us to know and understand our history as we are here because of it, but let’s take what we have learnt from it and move forward, taking into consideration the concept of believing in yourself as a young person,” Ntloko said.