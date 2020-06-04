State capture hearings to resume in a few weeks

The inquiry into state capture should resume in the next three to four weeks, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said on Wednesday.

“There are still things that need to be sorted out. It’s not clear to us if witnesses can travel between provinces to testify at the commission,” commission chair Zondo said during a media briefing.

It is expected that the commission could resume in the last week of June or at the beginning of July.

Zondo said the commission needed some time to finalise and clarify the list of witnesses and those who would be travelling to Gauteng.

It would also need to look at how its investigators would travel between provinces.