SA series ‘Blood and Water’ a hit on Netflix
The new Netflix original series Blood and Water has moved viewers around the world and continues to climb the charts, having reached No 1 in five countries.
The success of the series left even the stars of the Gambit Films production pleasantly surprised, director Nosipho Dumisa said.
“We as Gambit Films have always wanted to be able to tell local stories that would influence the world and have a global impact, so working with Netflix has been a blessing and having the story resonate so much with everyone around the world is something we don’t take lightly.
“More than anything, we are grateful to South Africans because they championed this series before they even saw it and the world had to take notice,” Dumisa said.
The director said the series had been in the works since 2017, with the motive to tell a crime mystery based on child abductions in SA, which she said remained underexplored in the country’s storytelling media.
“We were looking to tell a mystery centred on something other than murder and we came across a statistic that a child goes missing every five hours in SA, which was shocking to us because I don’t think that abduction stories are told [enough] in our country.
“That was the main inspiration.
“Then we started going through many [related] headlines which helped us build some of the show’s characters,” Dumisa said.
Shortly after the series’ May 20 debut, viewers identified a striking resemblance to the famous story of Zephany Nurse — a Capetonian woman who was abducted from Groote Schuur Hospital when she was just two days old and reunited with her biological parents, Morne and Celeste Nurse, 17 years later after DNA tests confirmed her identity.
“We wanted to tell a story with a great mystery at its core and yet tell a young-adult story about identity with kids trying to figure out their identity within a world that’s quite prestigious, because we haven’t seen that come out of our country, specifically with a diverse cast of this nature,” Dumisa said.
The series introduced viewers to new talent, up-and-coming as well as established actors, a decision that was both intentional and influenced by what the story required, she said.
New and rising stars include Eastern Cape lead actress Amamkele Qamata, Khosi Ngema and Dillon Windvogel, while more familiar faces include Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Gail Mabalane and Natasha Thahane.
“It’s exciting for viewers to see an actor they know from something else play something completely different, and it’s also exciting to see an actor you’ve never seen before and watch them finding themselves and coming to their own,” she said.
As one of the country’s leading black female directors, Dumisa said her mission was to do her job well and uplift others when there was an opportunity.
“There are so many black female directors in SA who are doing great things, but the issue is that they are not being championed and given equal opportunity to tell their stories.
“What I hope to see happen soon is the conversation shifting towards celebrating their excellence.
“My position on that is that I need to continue to do my job well, celebrate fellow black female directors and, whenever possible, see if there are any doors that we can open so we can all walk through them,” Dumisa said.
Blood and Water is streaming on Netflix.