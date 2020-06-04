SA series ‘Blood and Water’ a hit on Netflix

The new Netflix original series Blood and Water has moved viewers around the world and continues to climb the charts, having reached No 1 in five countries.

The success of the series left even the stars of the Gambit Films production pleasantly surprised, director Nosipho Dumisa said.

“We as Gambit Films have always wanted to be able to tell local stories that would influence the world and have a global impact, so working with Netflix has been a blessing and having the story resonate so much with everyone around the world is something we don’t take lightly.

“More than anything, we are grateful to South Africans because they championed this series before they even saw it and the world had to take notice,” Dumisa said.

The director said the series had been in the works since 2017, with the motive to tell a crime mystery based on child abductions in SA, which she said remained underexplored in the country’s storytelling media.

“We were looking to tell a mystery centred on something other than murder and we came across a statistic that a child goes missing every five hours in SA, which was shocking to us because I don’t think that abduction stories are told [enough] in our country.

“That was the main inspiration.

“Then we started going through many [related] headlines which helped us build some of the show’s characters,” Dumisa said.

Shortly after the series’ May 20 debut, viewers identified a striking resemblance to the famous story of Zephany Nurse — a Capetonian woman who was abducted from Groote Schuur Hospital when she was just two days old and reunited with her biological parents, Morne and Celeste Nurse, 17 years later after DNA tests confirmed her identity.

“We wanted to tell a story with a great mystery at its core and yet tell a young-adult story about identity with kids trying to figure out their identity within a world that’s quite prestigious, because we haven’t seen that come out of our country, specifically with a diverse cast of this nature,” Dumisa said.

The series introduced viewers to new talent, up-and-coming as well as established actors, a decision that was both intentional and influenced by what the story required, she said.