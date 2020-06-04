Return to classrooms plagued by historical problems

Infrastructure and inequality in the Eastern Cape will hamper any efforts by the department of education to save the school year.

Before attempting to rush through the curriculum for the remainder of the year, traumatised teachers and pupils must first spend time mentally preparing for learning in the midst of a global pandemic.

These were among the views of educational experts participating in The Herald and Nelson Mandela University Community Dialogue on Thursday.

The participants in the virtual session included education professor Jonathan Jansen, head of Equal Education in the province Athenkosi Sopitshi, NMU director for the school of community Dr Bruce Damons and The Herald 2019 Matric of the Year winner Sachin Naidoo.

The debate was facilitated by political lecturer and analyst Ongama Mtimka.

Education superintendent-general in the province Themba Kojana was adamant the department was ready to welcome teachers and pupils as he said buildings had been sanitised, personal protective equipment delivered at schools and psychologists appointed to provide support.

But Jansen said there were more than 3,000 schools in the province using pit toilets, 26 years into democracy.

He added he was not sure if the province and department could address those issues.

Jansen asked how the department of education planned to deliver necessary equipment to teachers and pupils when it had failed to eradicate pit toilets in the province.

“Systemically, the Eastern Cape is a disaster.

“It’s one of the most unequal provinces in SA.

“It’s a province politically mismanaged.

“Ask yourself why a school like Gelvan Park Primary wrote a letter from its school governing body telling pupils not to come back; they’re not ready.

“Gelvan Park Primary is not some school in Flagstaff or in deep rural Eastern Cape.

“Go to Katanga [Helenvale] and tell me they are ready to reopen.

“We must stop bullshitting each other and talk about the realities on the ground for our children.

“It’s year 26 of democracy and there are 3,000 schools using pit toilets [in the Eastern Cape].

“Don't talk to me about apartheid.

“How much brains must you have to fix pit toilets?

“You can’t fix pit toilets but you want to have 10 preconditions before coming back to school — give me a break,” Jansen said.