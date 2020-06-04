‘No going back as new normal emerges’

Businesses in the Eastern Cape, including the media, need to relook at their operational models and become more people-focused with less micromanaging and more trust during a time of social and industrial change.

This, according to Smarter EQ organisation development consultant Paolo Giuricich, is the new norm which will help propel the economy and business strategies going forward as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giuricich was one of the panellists speaking in the first of a series of Business 360 webinars, a virtual platform hosted by The Herald and Daily Dispatch in partnership with StratAstute Consulting and Smarter EQ.

The other panellists were The Herald and Weekend Post acting editor Rochelle de Kock and Daily Dispatch editor Chiara Carter, with the discussion facilitated by StratAstute MD Roshni Gajjar.

Giuricich said he believed the normal nine-to-five business day had become a thing of the past and that micromanaging had become redundant as most people embraced the new normal of working from home.

“From an organisational perspective, there has been an existential crisis faced by everyone — people have been questioning themselves, their community and society.

“It is now time for them to think about themselves and the systems around them,” Giuricich said.

He said two months of working from home and returning to the office had brought change.

“This pandemic has created opportunities to do things differently — it’s now about people and how they are treated — like adults who are responsible.

“We don’t need to micromanage,” Giuricich said.