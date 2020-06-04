Man found with damaged notes linked to Kagiso CIT heist nabbed in Soweto

Community members who collected banknotes at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Kagiso on the West Rand committed a crime, police said on Thursday.

“We are condemning the act of looting by community members. It is a crime. Anyone found in possession of the stolen cash might also face criminal charges,” said Lt-Col Brenda Muridili.

One of the suspected looters was arrested in Diepkloof, Soweto, hours after the incident on Wednesday.

Muridili said the suspect was stopped by police who had been on patrol in the township.

“The 52-year-old suspect has been charged with possession of [a] stolen vehicle,” said Muridili. This after it was found that the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen last year.

"[He was also found in] possession of the damaged bank notes. The case has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. He was arrested by the Soweto Flying Squad members around 10.30am in Diepkloof and he is from Kagiso,” said Muridili.

The suspect had not been linked to the heist itself.