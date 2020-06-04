Lawsuit says Amazon failed to protect warehouse staff from coronavirus

Three Amazon warehouse employees announced a lawsuit on Thursday claiming the US retail and tech giant failed to protect its workers from coronavirus infections at a New York facility.

The complaint filed on Wednesday in federal court said the “relentless pace of work at Amazon facilities” led to hazardous conditions and that company policies “discourage workers from leaving their work stations to wash their hands and from taking the time to wipe down their work stations.”

The lawsuit comes after protests outside the facility in the New York borough of Staten Island where one Amazon worker was fired. The employee said his dismissal was the result of speaking out, while Amazon maintained it was for his failure to quarantine.

One of the three workers in the lawsuit claimed to have been infected with coronavirus “from workers who were explicitly or implicitly encouraged to continue attending work and prevented from adequately washing their hands or sanitising their work stations,” according to the lawsuit.

The workers and family members are seeking policy changes, including a more transparent leave policy that encourages workers to stay home when dictated by public health guidance without fear of losing their jobs. They also want stepped up “contact tracing” for infected workers and back pay for quarantine leave.