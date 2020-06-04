Eastern Cape school PPE trucks blocked

Trucks transporting personal protective equipment to schools in some parts of the Eastern Cape have been blocked from making deliveries by disgruntled local companies, who believe they are being sidelined in favour of businesses from outside the province.

The department of education is under pressure to deliver masks, sanitiser and other personal protective equipment (PPE) in preparation for the return of thousands of Grade 7 and 12 pupils and teachers to classrooms next week. Pupils were initially expected to return on Monday, but are now due back on June 8 to resume learning and teaching.

However, deliveries have been hindered in parts of the provinces by local SMMEs complaining they have been overlooked by government. In retaliation, they have intercepted trucks and barred them from making deliveries.

The latest incident was on Tuesday, when three trucks making deliveries in the OR Tambo district were stopped by members of the KSD Business Forum near the Shell Ultra City in Mthatha.

Similar incidents were reported in Alfred Nzo, Mnquma, Nyandeni, Komani, Port St Johns, Amathole and Chris Hani.