Dlamini-Zuma courts contempt after missing deadline in tobacco ban case

PREMIUM

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma faces the prospect of being pursued for contempt of court after missing a court-ordered deadline to file an answer to the first major legal challenge to the government’s controversial cigarette ban.



The minister had until the close of business on Wednesday to respond under oath to lobby group Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita’s) challenge to the rationality of the tobacco ban, which is due to be heard by the high court in Pretoria next week...

