Dlamini-Zuma courts contempt after missing deadline in tobacco ban case
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma faces the prospect of being pursued for contempt of court after missing a court-ordered deadline to file an answer to the first major legal challenge to the government’s controversial cigarette ban.
The minister had until the close of business on Wednesday to respond under oath to lobby group Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita’s) challenge to the rationality of the tobacco ban, which is due to be heard by the high court in Pretoria next week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.