News

Child, 2, dies in apparent hit on his dad in Western Cape

By TimesLIVE - 04 June 2020
A toddler was shot in the arms of his father while they were returning from the shops in Bontehewel. Both were killed. File image
A toddler was shot in the arms of his father while they were returning from the shops in Bontehewel. Both were killed. File image
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

Gunmen opened fire on a father and his toddler son in Bonteheuwel on Wednesday evening, in what appears to be a targeted hit.

The father died on the scene. His two-year-old son succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Bishop Lavis police are probing the shooting.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate that a 31-year-old man was walking from a nearby shop on Bonteheuwel Avenue at 7:15pm, carrying the child, when a vehicle stopped next to them.

“Two unidentified males climbed out and started shooting at the pair.”

Latest Videos

The Role of the Media to help Reignite the Economy and Society in South Africa
Blood & Water | Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Most Read

X