Cecilia Makiwane hospital closes three units after staffers contract Covid-19

An ICU nurse who spoke to the Dispatch on condition of anonymity, as they aren't allowed to speak to the media, said over 40 ICU nurses insisted the unit be closed on Monday, after a nurse tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The nurse said patients from CMH's ICU were transferred to Frere Hospital.

She said the ICU nurses tested on Tuesday were at home in self-isolation.

Kupelo said: “No nurses were told to self-isolate, but they demanded self-isolation. Protocols don't allow massive testing and isolation like this.”

Another group of nurses lambasted the hospital's general management over positive Covid-19 cases.

One nurse said: “We had a patient who was positive and who died on May 14 at 9.50pm. Her corpse was only taken the following day, on May 15, after 2pm. Things continued as normal and no deep cleaning was done at all.”

Kupelo said: “Decontamination happens and it is happening in the stated units.”