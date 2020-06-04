Appeal date set for Andile Lungisa

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa remains confident that his two-year sentence for assault will be overturned as a date for his matter to be argued has finally been set down in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) — nearly four years after the attack with a water jug.



“I am happy that we have a date and that I can finally put this thing behind me,” Lungisa said on Thursday...

