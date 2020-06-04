91-year-old raises more than R2m for poor by walking laps in his Joburg suburb

Business veteran Solly Krok, has raised more than R2m for those who've been affected by Covid-19 by completing a 91km walk on Thursday.

TimesLIVE caught up with the 91-year-old minutes after his last lap in his Johannesburg suburb, and he said he couldn't be happier with the outcome.

Krok started the walk on May 28, his birthday. He was inspired to do the walk by British war veteran Tom Moore, who raised more than £4.8m (about R81m).