Woman, 72, hit and killed by car as alcohol ban lifted

By Devon Koen - 03 June 2020

Why my mom? I loved her so much?

That was the question Jackson Gcakasi asked on Monday after his mother, Miriam, died when she was hit by a car driven by a 29-year-old who was allegedly drunk...

