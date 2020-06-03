‘Up to 80% in East Cape likely to get Covid-19’

About 80% of people in the Eastern Cape are likely to contract Covid-19.

The estimate, by the Eastern Cape department of health, is contained in a report presented to the Eastern Cape Coronavirus Command Council.

Of those infected, 80% are expected to present mild symptoms or to be asymptomatic, 15% might require admission to hospital and 5% are likely to need high care.

Between about 1% and 3% of infected people might die from the virus, the report said.

By Monday, the Eastern Cape had recorded 4,111 Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths and 2,123 recoveries.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who chairs the provincial command council, said his government was saddened by the loss of lives, but would remain resolute in its efforts to work with its social partners and the public to fight the virus.

“We welcome the report of the department of health, which details its operations for screening, testing, quarantine and isolation of people with the virus,” Mabuyane said.

He said the provincial government would continue to support the health department by providing it with all the required resources to fight the virus.