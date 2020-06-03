Shuls advised to remain closed until at least mid-June

“Widespread support has now emerged for a two-week moratorium on our shuls reopening. The plan is that until Tuesday June 16, our shuls will hold off on reopening — and that we use this period to assess both the unfolding health situation in the country at large, and the readiness and capability of shuls to implement the very strict health and safety protocols that need to be in place.”

Goldstein said he would revert to the community on a way forward thereafter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late last month that religious groups could resume services for no more than 50 people from June 1, depending on the space available and various safety protocols. Many churches and other organisations have said they will advise their congregations to stay at home.