Remove restrictions on Covid-19 relief funds: Nafcoc plea to government

By TimesLIVE - 03 June 2020
Nafcoc also urged all small businesses, including spazas, supermarkets, bottle and liquor stores, contractors and transport operators, to adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines as they trade during lockdown level 3.
Image: Esa Alexander

The National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging the government to demonstrably come out in support of struggling small business owners whose enterprises have been severely affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It is our considered view that all businesses were indiscriminately affected by the Covid-19 restrictions and, therefore, government and other institutions should extend a helping hand to these struggling businesses without insistence on restrictive preconditions,” said Nafcoc.

“Moreover, an increasing number of our members say they have been rejected when they applied for various Covid-19 relief funds announced by government to respond to the pandemic.”

Nafcoc called for an audit and other information on how the relief funds, including the Solidarity Fund, are being distributed.

“We cannot allow a situation where these funds are allocated in the dark. We need transparency and accountability.”

