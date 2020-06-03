Reality show slammed as ‘too violent’

Popular channel Moja Love has responded to claims it is selling criminality as entertainment, after Sunday night’s episode of its hit reality show Uyajola.

The show, based on American series Cheaters, had many in shock when host Jub Jub caught a few hits and bouncers forcefully held back some of the participants on the show.

While many were entertained by the episode, it led to several complaints on social media of it being too violent.