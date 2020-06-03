R1,000 bail for PE driver who allegedly knocked down woman, 72

PREMIUM

A man who allegedly ran down a Port Elizabeth grandmother while driving drunk has been released on R1,000 bail.



Siphesithle Jack, 29, is alleged to have hit Miriam Gcakasi, 72, with his Audi A4 while she was trying to cross the road at the corner of Main Road and 11th Avenue, Walmer...

