Picture with Dlamini-Zuma 'used to suit a certain narrative': Mazzotti

Cigarette trader Adriano Mazzotti has denied allegations that he had corruptly engineered the ban on cigarette sales to benefit the illicit cigarette industry.

He also disputed claims that he is friends with co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“It's a completely untrue story. I have no relationship with minister Dlamini-Zuma. I have met her a couple of times. Both times I met her were informal meetings when other people were there,” he said during an interview with eNCA's Checkpoint on Tuesday.

Mazzotti was quizzed on a number of issues, including a now infamous picture of himself with Dlamini-Zuma. The picture has been used to claim that the ongoing cigarette sale ban under lockdown was about more than the government-stated health implications as the country battles with the spread of the coronavirus.

“I asked if I could have a picture with her; [she] is a very well-known person. I have done with a lot of people. So I asked to have a picture with her, and those pictures were obviously used to suit a certain narrative,” he said.