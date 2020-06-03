Eastern Cape Liquor Board urges people to drink responsibly

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) on Wednesday has urged people to consume alcohol responsibly, after a number of accidents were reported following the opening of liquor sales on Monday.

According to the board, the lifting of the ban on alcohol sale saw long queues of people at many liquor outlets, which raised fears of potential binge drinking after a long period of going without during the lockdown.

ECLB spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said it was concerning to learn that on the first day of the sale of liquor, a car accident had taken place between Bhisho and King William’s Town, apparently caused by drunk driving.

“Reckless consumption of alcohol — especially during this time of the Covid-19 — may pose a deadly risk to our people. This is primarily because intoxicated people may act in an irrational manner and thus expose themselves and others to the dangers of the coronavirus,” Msiya said.

He said it was crucial that those who consumed alcohol did so responsible and people should adhere to the regulations and drink at home.

“We would like to send a stern warning to all liquor traders to adhere to regulations in respect of the sale of alcohol, and where the regulations are flouted, ECLB in partnership with SAPS will not hesitate to close down such an outlet,” he said.

He urged members of the public to report any suspected cases of the contravention of the liquor trading regulation to the nearest police station or to the ECLB complaints numbers: Toll-free line 080-000-0420 or WhatsApp number 076-403-6223.