North West school closes after principal tests positive for Covid-19

"The results confirmed the positive status on Tuesday and immediately the principal was subjected to a 14 days self-quarantine," Malindi said.

This happened as the schools are preparing for re-opening. Some school principals and school management team had been reporting for work in preparation for the re-opening of schools.

North West education MEC, Mmaphefo Matsemela was shocked by the news.

"As the department we are very much shocked to learn about these news. We are working with the department of health who have advised us to close the school with immediate effect.

We will rely on their expert advice throughout this period", said Matsemela. Matsemela said the school will not be opened until all necessary investigations have been concluded.