Minister describes balancing act between mobility and Covid-19 prevention

While forms of road-based public transport may now function without curfew, operators must still adhere to capacity restrictions.

This was announced by minister of transport Fikile Mbalula on Sunday, as SA prepared to enter level 3 of the risk-adjusted strategy outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement issued by his department, Mbalula expressed that the balancing act between enabling mobility and arresting the spread of Covid-19 was delicate.

“With the increase in the number of people returning to work and learners and students returning to institutions of learning, long distance public transport crossing provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries is permitted to operate,” he said.

“The consultations we have held with industry bodies, across various modes of transport, have given us confidence that the majority of the sector is ready to resume operations with strict adherence to health protocols.”

It was stated that minibus taxis must remain at 70% loading capacity, while buses, e-hailing vehicles, metered taxis and shuttle services are permitted to have 50% occupancy.