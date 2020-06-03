‘I must get my wife home alive’

PE woman stranded in Laos attempts suicide

PREMIUM

A Port Elizabeth police captain, stuck in a southeast Asian country with his chronically ill wife, is terrified that he will have to bring her back home in a body bag if they are not repatriated soon.



The couple have one last chance to get out of Laos, with the last repatriation flight for the foreseeable future scheduled for June 14, but at this stage they are doubtful they will even be allowed onto the aircraft. ..

