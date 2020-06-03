Gauteng health CFO resigns while Covid-19 cases rise to 4,276

Mphume Llale has been appointed as acting CFO.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the province as of Tuesday stood at 4,276, with 2,169 recoveries and 33 deaths.

Of a total of 14,237 contacts traced, 10,665 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and were de-isolated.

There are 228 people being treated in public and private hospitals.

Johannesburg had most of the cases in the province with 2,016 cases and 15 deaths, according to a breakdown of the districts.

Ekurhuleni had 887 cases and 10 deaths. Tshwane had 512 cases and four deaths.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the West Rand had 387 cases and four deaths. The Sedibeng district remained the only district with no deaths.