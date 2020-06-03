Eastern Cape has second-highest number of Covid-19 cases

The Eastern Cape has overtaken Gauteng and now has the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA.

According to the latest statistics released by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the Eastern Cape now has 4,324 cases compared with 4,276 in Gauteng.

The majority of cases are in the Western Cape, where 23,583 people have already tested positive.

Nationally, 35,812 people have tested positive. Of those, 18,313 have recovered while 755 people have died.

In the Eastern Cape, 88 have died and 2,123 have recovered.