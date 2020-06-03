JUST IN | OR Tambo mayor tests positive for Covid-19

OR Tambo district municipality mayor, Thokozile Sokanyile has tested positive for Covid-19, the ANC confirmed on Wednesday.

Sokanyile is the latest ANC leader to test positive for the novel coronavirus after Engcobo municipality mayor Siyabulela Zangqa and Chris Hani district councillors, Khaya Bizana and Yanga Zicina, tested positive last week.

In a statement, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said Sokanyile was in quarantine. “We have been assured that steps have been taken to secure treatment of the executive mayor and to provide support to her family.”