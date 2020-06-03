Bay residents plan solidarity picket for George Floyd

He said even if there was not a large crowd at the Port Elizabeth protest, they aimed to send a powerful message to South Africans while raising questions about racism in the US.

“What happened to Floyd and how the US president [Donald Trump] has responded to the people demanding justice reminds me of the times of apartheid in this country and because of that we cannot just sit and do nothing,” he said.

Mxube echoed Xego, saying Trump’s response in using the military to quell protests was a sign of arrogance towards black people in America.

“We want the world to also know that there is a voice from SA to support the black Americans and the Floyd family in particular and that we have felt his death and we are suffocating,” he said.

The pair said the picket would take place outside The Herald’s building in Greenacres with no permit needed as the protesters would be small in numbers, something the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality confirmed.

“The group don’t need to apply and as long as they inform the nearby police station and adhere to social distancing regulations it won’t be a problem,” municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said.