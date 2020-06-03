'All students must get fair chance to finish academic year': Buti Manamela

Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela says institutions of higher learning will forge ahead with plans to operate at 33% capacity to limit the spread of Covid-19 under level 3 of the lockdown.

Manamela was speaking on radio 702 on Wednesday. He said engagements with various stakeholders had proven difficult as some did not buy into the idea of reopening, citing issues of inequality and accessibility.

“Our engagements have been as extensive as possible, we had to sit in long meetings. In some instances, we had to agree to disagree,” he said.

There were concerns that some students would be left behind but Manamela said the 27 weeks left of the academic year had to be completed while saving lives was also at the top of the ministry’s agenda.

He said the 33% of students allowed back on campus included final-year students who were unable to complete the academic year off campus and students who could not make use of e-learning.