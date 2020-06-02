Salons hopeful hair and beauty care could soon make the cut on level 3

While there is no clarity about whether salons, spas and tattoo parlours will be allowed to operate during lockdown level 3, the beauty and hair industry is viewing the government's finalisation of guidelines as a sure sign of imminent reopening.

The government sent a letter to the Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) on Monday to advise it was finalising guidelines for the reopening of the industry.

In a statement on Facebook, the organisation said that because of the sensitivity and confidentiality of the matter, the letter could not be published in full.

"However, it is evident that the protocols and/or guidelines are enjoying government’s urgent attention and will, once made available, allow personal care services to resume under alert level 3, subject to the implementation and execution of these protocols and/or guidelines," it said.

EOHCB national manager Cobus Grobler confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the government had responded to the demand to introduce personal care services by saying it was working on the guidelines.