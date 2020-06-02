Motorcyclist killed after hitting car 'full of alcohol', says distraught father

Yusuf's father Ashraf Sedick said his family was distraught. He believes that after his son hit the car, he was dragged away from the scene onto a field nearby.

"There were four people sitting on the side of the road drinking when he approached.

"He hit the corner of the car and fell over it. These guys [allegedly] picked him up and dragged him into the field and tried to conceal the body.

"They then sped off and left him there, but we found out where the car is and when we confronted them the police took over. The entire car was full of alcohol."

He said the family did not drink alcohol and the death of his son in an alcohol-related incident was traumatic and upsetting.

"We are hurt to have lost him this way," he said.

"We’re all distraught. He was my only son. We’re a very tight-knit family. It’s a major breakdown for the family. It’s a major loss for us."

The family has opted to have an independent autopsy performed into the cause of death.