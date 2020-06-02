Joy and long lines as booze flows

Booze is back in a big way and there is no stopping thousands of Bay residents from stocking up after two long, dry months.

Mncedisi Solo, 60, from KwaDwesi, who literally traversed the metro to get his favourite tipple on Monday, aptly summed up the the mood in the queues by likening it to SA’s watershed election in 1994.

Solo said his quest began in the morning, but he soon gave up queuing in his township because the lines of customers defied belief.

He then made his way to an Ultra Liquor outlet in Newton Park, only to become dispirited once more by the throngs of thirsty customers.

Undeterred, Solo slowly but determinedly made his way to Prestons Liquor Stores in Mount Pleasant.

“The queues in Newton Park are like those in the first democratic election, which is why I came to Prestons,” Solo said, sitting contentedly on his newly purchased precious cargo.

Similar scenes played themselves out at liquor outlets across the Bay on Monday — the first day since March 26 of legal alcohol sales under the newly implemented level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown.

Most customers were champing at the bit to get their hands on their favourite beverage at reasonable prices — some having paid huge amounts of money for illicit alcohol during levels 4 and 5.

Others, even as they queued, expressed the fear that the ban had been lifted too soon.

Under the new rules, bottle stores, taverns and bars may sell alcohol, purely on a takeaway basis, from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday.

At Makro in Cape Road, Linton Grange, about 180 people had joined the alcohol queue at 11am.

A man in his thirties from Zwide, who asked not to be named, said he had managed to get his hands on a bottle of brandy on Saturday despite the ban still being in place.