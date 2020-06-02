Home affairs expands service to include marriages

The home affairs department will now provide marriage services and receive requests for late registration of births as the country moves to level 3 of the lockdown.

These two new services, by appointment, are in addition to services that the department offered when the country moved to level 4 at the beginning of May.

These are the issuing of uncollected identity documents, issuance of temporary identity certificates, registration of births and deaths, reissue of birth and death certificates and issuance of passports to those in export and cargo transport.

“For marriages, couples are required to book an appointment by calling their nearest home affairs office.

“On the day of the marriage, couples are requested to visit our offices with only their witnesses, to keep the numbers of people at our offices at a bare minimum,” the department said in a statement.