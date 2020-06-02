'Further delays will pose a threat to the system' - five critical points from Angie Motshekga's briefing

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Monday briefed the media about the state of readiness to reopen schools.

This after the department on Sunday announced a postponement of the reopening of schools on June 1.

Pupils in grades 7 and 12 will be the first to be phased in as schools are expected to reopen in a staggered fashion.

Here are five important takeouts from Motshekga's briefing:

Further postponements not an option

If basic education further postpones the reopening of schools, pupils who are unable to continue with their lessons virtually during the lockdown will be at a disadvantage.

“Any further delays pose a serious threat to the system and the future of the learners. It is poor learners who will be highly disadvantaged if we keep postponing as they have not had the benefits [of learning during the lockdown]. Other learners have not had that privilege, which means they have to do work from term two and three.”

Transportation permits

Pupils, teachers and education officials who commute between metros or districts will be given permits to travel to and from school.

“These permits will be issued by the heads of department or delegated officials. There will be certificates issued to learners who have to commute to and from schools daily. These will be issued by principals. A person transporting a learner to school must be issued with a permit.”

Home schooling

Parents who choose not to send their children to school because of fears about them contracting Covid-19 are required to apply for homeschooling as basic education is compulsory between the ages of six and 16 years.

“A parent who chooses not to send the learner to school is obliged to apply for home education in terms of the South African School Act. They must familiarise themselves with conditions of home schooling and comply, because even then you have to apply. You can't just keep your child at home.”

Screening

Pupils, teachers and general workers must be screened in accordance with the guidelines provided by the department of health. Parents must ensure pupils who show Covid-19 symptoms are not sent to schools to prevent potential spread of the disease.

“The screening of symptoms must be conducted at offices or schools according to the department of health guidelines. We have made these available to schools and we urge all teachers and relevant officials to familiarise themselves with the health guidelines.”

First week of June must be used effectively

The first week of June must be used towards the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfecting schools and training of teachers and pupils about the dangers of Covid-19.

“Provinces should finalise their outstanding deliveries of PPEs to schools, and the outstanding provision of water and sanitation to schools.

"The ongoing cleaning of schools should be finalised within the first week of June. All teachers and support staff should be inducted and orientated for the new environment brought about by Covid-19. In return, teachers should counsel learners to deal with the new Covid-19 environments.”