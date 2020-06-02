East Cape actress revels in success of hit series 'Blood and Water'

In less than a week of its global release, the new Netflix original series Blood and Water — led by Eastern Cape actress Amamkele Qamata — has made history by being the first SA show to rank at No 1 in the US.



The show also shot to No 1 in at least five other countries including SA, Jamaica, Kenya, the Bahamas and France, and ranked in the top 10 in the UK, Brazil and Belgium...

