ANC to meet over mayor Mzwandile Masina's pro-Malema tweets

The ANC Ekurhuleni region has called an urgent meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss mayor Mzwandile Masina’s tweets on Monday night.

Masina was rebuked by Luthuli House following his tweets supporting EFF leader Julius Malema’s views to “let the white economy collapse”.

After the ANC’s statement, Masina went on a rant, daring the ANC to fire him.

“I fear nothing if I'm isolated for radical views," he tweeted. “There is no way my ANC views can be misunderstood in my organisation. I stand firm on the nationalisation of commanding heights.

“I can be removed tomorrow as mayor. I'll accept without hesitation. I'm not a coward, I'm ready,” said Masina.

He said if he was removed, he would not ask why.

“What I won't do is be a friend of WMC [white monopoly capital]. My views are more important than being gagged by whites. I'm not a coward - kill me if you can."

Masina has since deactivated his Twitter account.