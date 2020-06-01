WATCH | Shark gatecrashes sardine party on south coast - freed after getting caught in net

Seine netters at Ramsgate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast got more than they bargained for when a shark was netted along with a big shoal of sardines on Sunday.

A dramatic video posted on Facebook showed the shark struggling in the net, while stunned people on the beach looked on.

The shark was eventually cut free after a few minutes by brave netters and wriggled back into the surf but was lashed by a wave onto its back.

Hysterical screams could be heard from the small group of onlookers but the shark - helped along by the netters - managed to swim away as the crowd cheered.

KZN Sharks Board's operations manager Greg Thompson said from the footage it appeared to be a dusky shark, a species usually found in warmer waters.