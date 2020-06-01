Unions say SA teachers are not ready, challenge Western Cape

Teachers still require training on the curtailed 2020 curriculum and on health and safety protocols, SA's education trade unions say.

In response to Sunday's night's last-minute cancellation of school resuming for grades 7 and 12, which had been expected for Monday, the unions called for basic education minister Angie Motshekga to “show leadership.”

Schooling for Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils is now scheduled to start on June 8, with this week used to ensure teachers were orientated and had received their required personal protective equipment (PPE).

This decision was taken after meetings with the council of education ministry (CEM) on Saturday, when Motshekga said she learned around 20% of schools would not be ready to reopen.

In a statement, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), Professional Educators Union (Peu), National Teachers Union (Natu), SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie (SAOU) said after the weekend meeting, they were promised feedback, but this did not come through until the statement which was released after two cancellations of the media briefing, and despite an undertaking in the meeting by the minister on behalf of the CEM.

“We want to put on record that the date of June 8 was never mentioned in the meeting because the focus was on readying the system and ensuring that all the provinces comply with the 12 non-negotiables.