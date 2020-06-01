Teachers unions demand meeting with Motshekga, reject June 8 school reopening.

In a joint statement the five education unions, South African Teachers Democratic Union (SADTU), Professional Education Union (PEU), National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), South African Teachers Union (SAOU) and National Teachers Union (Natu) said June 8 was never mentioned in their meeting with the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga that took place on Saturday.

"The focus was readying the system and ensuring that all the provinces comply with the twelve non-negotiables.

The astounding confusion caused by the statement must be condemned because the department of basic education is obsessed with dates and ignoring the evidence of provincial readiness. The lack of appreciation for evidence can only be characterized as irresponsible and negligent," read the statement.

The Teacher Unions and Governing Body Associations met with the Council of Education Minister's (CEM) on Saturday and were promised to receive feedback before the press briefing which was scheduled for Sunday but was postponed for Monday.